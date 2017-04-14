And the soloist did all her own stunts!

When watching the Last Night of the Proms, there’s one thing you notice about the soloists during their rousing performances of Rule Brittania and Land of Hope and Glory - they are treated with the utmost respect.

Not at the Crawley Proms! Oh no! We wanted more than a Britannia costume and a fake sword!

Crawley Proms 2000

For years, the brilliant Julie McGlashan was called on to perform in some of the strangest ways.

She was dangled beneath a glowing balloon and hoisted 50feet into the air on a crane. And the amazing woman didn’t miss one note.

We adored her and always wondered what the organising committee would come up with each year.

The year 2000 saw 9,000 people gather for the proms in Tilgate Park.

Crawley Proms 2000

Being the millennium year, it was a particularly impressive show, with a three-pronged helicopter display and planes flying past to the Dambusters theme.

The use of the planes started a rumour that 2001 would see poor Julie strapped to a wing, handed a microphone and asked to wing walk her way through her performance!

Now that would have been a hard act to follow!

Do you recognise any of the revellers in these pictures?

Crawley Proms 2000

Crawley Proms 2000

Crawley Proms 2000

Crawley Proms 2000

Crawley Proms 2000