Loads of Marafun in 1985

Energetic goings-on from the mid-1980s are the order of the day with this collection of pictures labelled ‘Marafun 1985’.

Either the spelling standards among Observer photographers of the time were a little dodgy or this was a community event and not to be taken too seriously.

The race seemed to start at the old leisure centre, in Haslett Avenue – now Commonwealth Drive and Pembroke Park – before making its way into town, up the High Street and back to the leisure centre.

The winning trio were Pat Gallagher, of Furnace Green (number 998); Gary Hopkins, of East Grinstead(number 536) and Colin Hickman, of Furnace Green (number 1316).

One of the pictures shows Mr Gallagher receiving his trophy from the Mayor – who, if the pictures were correctly dated, was Graham Todd.

The pictures do raise a couple of questions: who was number 1630 and why was he carrying a dog on his shoulders?

And who was number 1771 and why was he dressed as a baby?

If you can provide answers – or if you recognise anyone else in the pictures, do let us know!

Crawley Marafun 1985

