Ob-scene but a lot of fun was had in 2001!

Ah youth! No matter the generation, they are indestructible, the world is their oyster, their friends are forever and the nightclubs are their stomping grounds.

Take this fresh-faced bunch from January 2001. They were snapped by Observer photographer Jon Rigby as they enjoyed a night out. The pictures were used in a regular feature called Ob-scene.

One of the rules of Ob-scene was that no names were taken, so there’s no clue as to who these youngsters were.

Does anyone recognise themselves? What are you are up to these days? Are your clubbing years behind you or do you still enjoy a night on the town?