Remembering the ill wind that blew no good in 1987

It was a bit blowy in the early evening of October 15 1987 but few realised exactly how severe the oncoming storm would be.
After all, trusted weatherman Michael Fish had assured us, with a smile, that rumours of a hurricane were unfounded.
It was a bit blowy in the early evening of October 15 1987 but few realised exactly how severe the oncoming storm would be.
After all, trusted weatherman Michael Fish had assured us, with a smile, that rumours of a hurricane were unfounded.
Almost Done!
Registering with Crawley Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.