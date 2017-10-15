Search

Remembering the ill wind that blew no good in 1987

This bus stop in the High Street didn't last long once the storm hit
It was a bit blowy in the early evening of October 15 1987 but few realised exactly how severe the oncoming storm would be.

After all, trusted weatherman Michael Fish had assured us, with a smile, that rumours of a hurricane were unfounded.