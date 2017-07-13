Thousands flock to Parham House for Garden Weekend

Parham House and Gardens welcomed more than 4,000 visitors to its 24th annual Garden Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, July 8-9.

Glorious sunny weather greeted guests at the Elizabethan House & Gardens in Pulborough for this popular horticultural event.

The Garden Weekend at Parham House

Nearly 50 specialist nurseries from across the South East were in attendance, each showcasing a magnificent display of high quality plants and gardening accessories for visitors to buy.

Highlights included talks and demonstrations from guest speakers like Sarah Raven, Georgie Newberry, Marina Christopher, Jinny Blom and Jim Buttress.

Parham’s head gardener Tom Brown also took part in a Gardeners Question Time on both days. Covering topics such as landscape design, floristry and growing cut flowers, the talks were very well-attended and greatly enjoyed by visitors.

Visitors also had the chance to enjoy the house and beautiful flower arrangements, and learn about the innovative planting trials in Parham’s Walled Garden. Among the stalls was a range of freshly prepared and locally sourced food and drink.

The Garden Weekend at Parham House

Parham will now turn its attention to its Harvest Fair on September 23-24, when it will celebrate the traditional rituals of the harvest season with locally grown produce and homeware stalls.

Visit www.parhaminsussex.co.uk or call 01903 742021.

