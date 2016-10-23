VIDEO: A whole menu of reasons your next stop should be the Capital Region of the USA...

Washington DC, Maryland and Virginia are brimming with culture and history but there is also a vast and eclectic culture of food and drink, with an array of gastronomic treats on offer to make any mouth water.

Follow travel presenter, Ashley House, on his culinary tour of the region as he samples some true American classics, like the chili dog, crab cakes eggs benedict, fried chicken coq au vin and a 6lb milk shake!

And if that isn’t enough to fill you up, sample the fresh seafood on the menu in Maryland, before heading to Washington DC, where Ashley discovers some European and Indonesian twists on typical American cuisine.

And there’s even time to sample some delicious American craft beers and fine Virginian wines.

So, get your tastebuds tingling with our video, exploring the great American cuisine in the Capital Region...

