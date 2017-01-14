These were the scenes in Newhaven in the early hours of this morning as the river banks burst.

A police spokesman confirmed a multi-agency response saw fire, police, coastguards and the highways agency attend, notified by local volunteers.

Newhaven flooding, January 14. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Fortunately no injuries were reported.

The spokesman added: “Calls came in at 00.20am, by 00.49am the water level had dropped by 15cm - almost like a flash flood.

“We stood down at 1.10am.

“Other than three vehicles which were stranded it didn’t cause any problem to houses.”

Newhaven flooding, January 14. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

The incident was reported to be as a result of the high tide, a severe flood warning had been put in place by the Environment Agency on Friday warning that ‘flooding is expected’ and ‘immediate action required’.

It stated: “The Environment Agency have implemented a plan to sand bag vulnerable property in the Newhaven area. This protection is due to be in place before the high tide, however it is possible that some property will still be affected near to the North Quay industrial unit.

“If defences are overtopped flooding shall affect the Recreation ground, North Quay, Railway Quay and Newhaven Town Railway Station. You are advised to take action to prevent your property from flooding.”

Seaford was also subject to an amber warning for the high tide.

Newhaven flooding, January 14. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

An update is due at 1pm today.

