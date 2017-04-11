£100,000 facelift for sportsground’s vandal-hit changing rooms

Changing rooms at a Horsham sportsground previously targeted by vandals have been given a £100,000 facelift.

Local footballers are now set to benefit from the new changing facilities at Bennett’s Field recreation ground, off Brighton Road.

Horsham District Council, which owns the recreation ground, has refurbished buildings on the site to provide two new changing rooms and a storage area.

The changing and shower facilities are currently being used by Horsham Baptists and Ambassadors Football Club and a number of Sunday League clubs throughout the year.

The complex of buildings had previously been derelict and boarded up after a string of vandal atacks.

The overall refurbishment cost of £99,763 was fully funded by ‘Section 106’ contributions to the district council.

Under the section of the Town and Country Planning Act, contributions are sought from developers towards the costs of providing community and social infrastructure, needed as a result of new developments.

Commenting on the new facilities, Horsham Baptists and Ambassadors football club secretary Andrew Hall said that Bennetts Field had been the home ground for the club for over 20 years .

“We are delighted to benefit from the council’s investment in updating the changing room facilities, which ensures our club can continue playing football here for many more seasons.”