2017 could be the big year for REWS

London female alt-rock duo REWS play Brighton’s Green Door Store on February 8.

Spokesman James Wallace said: “REWS are currently creating a real buzz among UK radio tastemakers with Huw Stephens recently making them his Tip of the Week on BBC Radio 1 and John Kennedy his Shock of the New on Radio X. They have also played on Radio 6 with Tom Robinson and all 38 BBC Introducing shows!

“REWS are the sassy, high-energy, pop rock duo consisting of songstress Shauna Tohill and beat-maker Collette Williams. Together they are creating a genuine buzz on the UK/Irish music scene following the release of their four recent singles, Can You Feel It, Death Yawn, Shake Shake and now the chart-banging Miss You In The Dark. REWS are lining themselves up to break through in 2017.”

