A24 INCIDENT UPDATE: ‘She has left a massive hole in our lives’... Tribute to crash victim

The family of a former Horsham nurse who died in a crash on the A24 have paid tribute to a ‘wonderful’ mother and grandmother.

Rebecca Nevins had been out for lunch with friend Christine Goacher when she was involved in a collision with a suspected burglar on the A24 on Friday, November 10.

The Roffey resident was driving her Ford Fiesta when it collided with a stolen black Mercedes AMG estate between the Farthings Hill and Robin Hood Lane roundabouts.

Her friend, who was a passenger in Fiesta, was injured and the driver of the Mercedes fled the scene.

Rebecca’s daughters Philippa Davies and Alice Nevins-Ramessur described their mother as a fun loving ‘lunatic’ who would talk to anybody wherever she went.

They said: “She was a wonderful mother. She would do anything for us and she has brought us up to be tough old birds.

“She would talk to any stranger. She cared for everybody and she would always do everything for everybody.

“The amount of people we have met when we have been out keeping busy and the comments we have been getting about her, we just didn’t realise the impact mum has made.

“She is just going to be missed by so many people. She has left a massive, massive hole in our lives.”

Rebecca was born and bred in Horsham, spending her life living and working the town.

She ran Rebecca’s hairdressers in Blackbridge Lane in the 1970s before going on to spend more than a decade working as nurse at the former Forest Hospital in Crawley Road, looking after people with special needs.

“She had to give up when I was 15 because she broke her neck,” Philippa said. “Mum was one of those people if it was going to happen to her it was going to happen in a dramatic way.”

Rebecca celebrated her 70th birthday last month and had marked it with a year packed full of special events. She was treated to trips to the United States and Venice and had a surprise birthday party last month spent with partner Ray and family including her two grandchildren Evie and Owain.

Philippa added: “The main thing about mum is she was a complete lunatic. She was really funny, she really didn’t care and she was the most comedic person.

“We are numb, angry, broken, but we still laugh because that’s what she would want us to do.

“We are thankful that she had such wonderful time on her last day, spent with one of her closest friends.”

The family have launched a Gofundme page to give Rebecca the send-off she deserves and within a day the page had almost hit a total of £2,500.

Philippa said: “She loved food, she loved music and she loved fun. We just want to make it the best farewell she could have.

“We would like to put out a big thanks to everyone who has contacted us, sent us cards, love and support.” To support the family visit www.gofundme.com/rebeccas-last-hurrah

Related stories: A24 INCIDENT UPDATE: Two arrested in connection with woman’s death