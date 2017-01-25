Action over death road

Action is being taken to improve safety along a death road where there have been a string of accidents as well as near-misses.

West Sussex County Council is to install a new crossing and new footpath along the stretch of road near a busy roundabout in Pulborough.

The move follows a number of pleas for action from local residents following the death of a woman in a crash back in 2012. Since then there have been many more minor accidents.

Now the county council is to provide a wider continuous footpath between the A29/A283 Swan Corner roundabout and Lower Street. An existing parking bay will be removed so two existing footpaths can be connected and a pedestrian crossing point will replace it.

County Councillor Bob Lanzer, said: “This is a busy location in Pulborough for traffic using the A29 and A283. Pedestrians feel exposed here without a footway and often have to walk a long way further down the road to cross where the road is wider and quieter.

“With a better footpath and crossing point, it will make things much safer.”

Work is due to start on Monday January 30, weather permitting. It will last for up to two weeks.”