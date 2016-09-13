Airline celebrates Roald Dahl day by announcing author will be a ‘tail fin hero’

Gatwick’s third largest airline, Norwegian, has announced that world-famous author Roald Dahl will become its first ever British ‘tail fin hero’, with the author’s portrait set to appear on a Norwegian aircraft.

The announcement comes on ‘Roald Dahl Day’ as part of celebrations to mark Roald Dahl 100.

Since Norwegian’s first aircraft took to the skies, the airline has always honoured iconic figures on the tails of its aircraft.

Norwegian, with 3.9 million yearly passengers, and with more than 700 pilots, cabin crew and staff working from its Gatwick base, already has more than 80 tail fin heroes using personalities who symbolise the spirit of Norwegian by pushing boundaries, challenging the norm and inspiring others.

Many of the existing tail fin heroes are famous Scandinavian figures, including Hans Christian Andersen, Edvard Munch and Kirsten Flagstad.

To reflect Norwegian’s rapid growth in the UK, where it now flies four million UK passengers each year to more than 40 destinations, the airline has now selected Roald Dahl as its first British tail fin hero.

Thomas Ramdahl, Chief Commercial Officer said: “Selecting our first ever British tail fin hero is not only a mark of our huge plans for UK expansion, it is also chance to recognise a truly heroic British figure. Roald Dahl has inspired generations of adults and children and as the world celebrates his centenary, it is a great honour to have this world-famous author adorn our aircraft.”

Bernie Hall, Brand Marketing Manager, RDLE: “Roald Dahl is widely regarded as the world’s number one storyteller. Many elements of his universally-loved stories are said to have roots in the Norwegian tales that he heard from his family and from visits to Norway as a child. To be recognised for his connection to Norway in this centenary year, and for him to be made the first British tailfin for Norwegian, is something we are extremely proud of.”

The Roald Dahl tail fin will take to the skies later this year and adorn a Norwegian Boeing 737-800 plane.

Norwegian serves over 40 business and leisure winter destinations from London Gatwick, Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham. More than 969,000 seats are now available to book from the UK throughout winter, all aboard brand new Boeing 737 aircraft with free Wi-Fi included.