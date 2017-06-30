All the fun at summer fayre

The Friends of Goffs Park are hosting their annual summer fayre on Sunday July 16.

The town’s mayor, councillor Brian Quinn, has chipped in to help with the family-fun day, which is suitable for all ages.

There will be a variety of activities and performances to watch from 12 noon until 5pm.

There will also be a dance demonstration and live music courtesy of the Coasters band along with a fun dog show.

For more information contact Pat Macintosh on 01293 514319 or visit www.friendsofgoffspark.moonfruit.com.

