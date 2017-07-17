All wrapped up for 70th anniversary

Metrobus has wrapped a bus in a design to celebrate the 70th birthday of Crawley New Town.

The design includes landmarks Ifield Mill, the bandstand, the George Hotel, Gatwick Beehive, Tilgate Park and Crawley Library.

The design includes a variety of landmarks in Crawley. Picture: Jon Rigby

There is also the 70th birthday logo, the town’s crest, and motto ‘I Grow and I Rejoice’.

The bus will mostly be used on Route 1, which serves Broadfield, Southgate, the town centre, Gossops Green and Bewbush.

Inside there are fitted panels with historic photos and information about the town, with all 14 neighbourhoods commemorated.

The bus company has also produced a leaflet about the history of Crawley New Town, which will be distributed on buses.

Martin Harris, Metrobus managing director, said: “As a vital part of the town, we really wanted to help and support the council with its celebrations in 2017.

“For us to give one of our buses a unique design that celebrated Crawley, and that will be on the road for the next few years, felt like the best idea to us.”

