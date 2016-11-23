Anger over ‘U-turn’ on road resurfacing

County road chiefs have been accused of doing a U-turn over resurfacing a pothole-riddled street once dubbed ‘the worst in Horsham.’

Most of the road - Greenway near Horsham town centre - was resurfaced last month following months of campaigning for action from residents and local councillors.

But anger erupted when a small patch of road was left untreated because a car had been left parked there.The rest of the road was resurfaced around the vehicle.

West Sussex County Council originally said it would get contractors to finish the resurfacing as soon as the car was moved. But the car was moved last week - and now the council says it will not be able to complete the job until next year.

Nigel Dennis, who is among councillors who have campaigned for months for the work to be carried out, said: “This U-turn is completely unacceptable.

“The work was scheduled for the end of October after a long and sorry saga of delays and local dissatisfaction, but the contractor was unable to complete the work due to the parked vehicle.

“I was assured in an emailthat the car would be moved and the resurfacing completed when the resurfacing gang was next in the area.”

Now, he said, he was calling for new action. “I am not willing to defend this decision, so I am calling on the cabinet member to explain to all the irate local people why Highways have reneged on the commitment given.”