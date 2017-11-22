Angling charity’s dismay over theft and criminal damage at Crawley lake

An angling charity has been left having to find £1,750 to replace stolen and damaged equipment at a lake in Crawley.

The West Sussex and Surrey Angling Acadamy Charity, that operates out of Kingfisher Lake in Broadfield, suffered the theft and criminal damage last weekend (November 18/19).

Between 7pm Saturday evening and 7am Sunday morning the safety life rings were stolen and the housings were damaged at the lake.

The equipment was only installed six weeks ago by students on one of the angling courses.

They were installed as part of the charity’s five-year programme to improve the facility for anglers and the general public.

The charity now has to find £1,750 to replace the stolen and damaged items.

Sussex Police say if you know who did this or can help in anyway contact them via the 101 number, and quote CAD 0417 of the 19th November and crime number 47170168493.