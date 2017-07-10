Annual Victorian picnic returns

The annual Worth Park Victorian picnic returns to Crawley this Sunday (July 16).

From 11am-3pm, the historic park in Pound Hill, which has undergone a multi-million pound refurbishment, courtesy of the Heritage Lottery Fund, will once again play host to the family fun day.

People can expect to be entertained with lots of free activities on offer, including a traditional Punch and Judy show.

Councillor Chris Mullins, cabinet member for Wellbeing, said: “The picnic has established itself as a great day out for families.

“This year we have a variety of Victorian entertainment along with various other demonstrations and attractions, and as always, I’m sure the atmosphere will be fantastic.

“I hope as many people as possible attend and enjoy the day in this lovely setting.”

The council is teaming up with Metrobus on the day to provide six buses on routes 4 and 5, staffed by Victorian re-enactors.

For more information about the routes and timetables see www.metrobus.co.uk.

Homemade cream teas, Pimm’s cocktails and traditional Victorian swing boats and roundabout rides will be on offer at the event.

