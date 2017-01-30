Antiques Roadshow heading to West Sussex

BBC One’s popular Sunday evening programme Antiques Roadshow is coming to mid Sussex.

The show will be at Nymans, near Haywards Heath, on Thursday June 8 starting at 9.30am and closing at 4.30pm.

Many of Britain’s leading antiques and fine arts specialists will be on hand to offer free advice and valuations to visitors who are invited to raid their attics and bring along their family heirlooms, household treasures and car-boot sale bargains for inspection by the experts.

Antiques Roadshow presenter Fiona Bruce, who marks her tenth year presenting the programme, said: “The best part of working on Antiques Roadshow is that we never know who or what is going to turn up on the day.

“The visitors, the objects they bring, their stories and the location all combine to make a fabulous experience that we aim to capture for the viewers.

“If you are a fan of Antiques Roadshow, curious to see behind the scenes, or just fancy a day out, I would urge you to dig out your treasures and come along - we’d love to see you.”

Visitors are welcome to just turn up on the day, but if anyone has an item with a particularly unusual story attached then you can email: antiques.roadshow@bbc.co.uk or write to Antiques Roadshow, BBC, Whiteladies Road, Bristol BS8 2LR.

Antiques Roadshow executive editor Simon Shaw said: “We are looking forward to coming to the beautiful gardens at Nymans on Thursday June 8.

“Our team of experts and Fiona love nothing better than hearing people’s stories and seeing what items they bring, so we hope as many people as possible come to Nymans and enjoy what our visitors consistently tell us is a fantastic day out.

“Even after 40 years, the magic formula of surprising some lucky guests with exciting news about their treasures is still a thrill for us, the visitors and the viewers.”

Entry to the event is free and no tickets or pre-registration is required.

