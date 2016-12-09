Appeal following four vehicle crash in Crawley

Police are appealing for information to a four-car crash which closed a major Crawley road for three hours.

The collision took place on the A23 Crawley Avenue, between the Broadfield Stadium and Cheals, at about 5.45pm on Tuesday, November 22.

Police said the vehicles involved were an orange Ford Fiesta ST, a silver Seat Leon, a red Rover 200 and a blue Ford Fiesta.

Three of the drivers and a passenger sustained minor injuries.

PC Dave Harwood, of the Crawley neighbourhood response team, said: “I’m keen to speak with any witnesses who have yet to come forward.

“I am particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have been behind the collision and had a good view of what happened.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 1077 of 22/11.

