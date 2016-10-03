Appeal for volunteers at Crawley youth information centre

An appeal for volunteers to support a Crawley youth information centre has been launched.

West Sussex County Council is holding roadshows across the county to raise awareness of the FindItOut service and to increase the number of people volunteering.

The centres are visited by around 400 young people monthly and are part of the county council’s young peoples’ service, and volunteers are seen as vital to providing help and guidance to young people between 13 and 25.

Current vacancies are available in Bognor Regis, Burgess Hill, Chichester, Crawley, Horsham, Lancing, and Littlehampton.

Sophie Paris, 16, who has been visiting Worthing FindItOut, has recommended the centres to her peers.

She explained: “I came to FindItOut for support and advice on situations I found myself in and didn’t know what to do.

“I think volunteers are helpful because they’re always there to talk to when you walk in and they’re always there for advice.”

Stephen Hillier, WSCC’s cabinet member for children – start of life said: “FindItOut centres provide a great deal of support to a lot of young people in West Sussex. Support includes help with money worries, finding a local job or just wanting to talk about sexual or personal health and lifestyle. They are invaluable as, without volunteers, staff wouldn’t be able to help as many young people let alone complete their routine daily tasks.

“I’d like to stress that volunteers do not need any previous experience or knowledge prior to this role. Training and continuous support is available. I am really proud of our current volunteers and hope to see more throughout West Sussex.”

Roadshows will be taking place between 10am and 11:30am at the following locations and dates:

• Tuesday October 11: Chichester Library, in Tower Street

• Wednesday October 12: Horsham Library, in Lower Tanbridge Way

• Friday October 14: Worthing Library, in Richmond Road

• Wednesday October 19: Willowhale Library, in Pryors Lane, Bognor Regis

For more information or to hear what the current volunteers have to say visit www.westsussex.gov.uk/FIOVolunteer.

