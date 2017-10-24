Appeal over theft of parking meter cash

Police are appealing for information following the theft of cash from two town centre pay and display parking machines.
The machines - in Denne Road car park, Horsham - are thought to have been targeted overnight on Sunday. They were destroyed and the money inside stolen.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during that period or has any information about the incident is asked to report online at https://sussex.police.uk/appealresponse or call 101 quoting serial 463 of 23/10.
A spokeswoman for Horsham District Council, which is responsible for the car park, said one of the machines had been repaired the following day.
