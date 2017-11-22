Appeal to help repair stretches of the South Downs Way

A campaign has been launched to raise £120,000 for urgent repairs to be made to the South Downs Way.

The appeal has gone out to everyone who loves and uses the 100-mile (160km) national trail which runs all the way from Winchester to Eastbourne.

The 20,000 people who walk, cycle or ride its length each year, the millions more who explore sections of the trail and everyone who loves the route are being asked to help raise the money to mend damaged sections of it.

“We know how much people love the South Downs Way,” says Andy Gattiker, South Downs Way trail officer.

“They share glorious photos and stories with us every day – now we’re asking for their help to mend it.

“Fifteen thousand pairs of boots, 10,000 tyres and 800 hooves travelling the length of the trail each year cause a lot of wear and tear!

“Our existing funding allows us to make most repairs but there are a number of significant projects which, because they are on more remote sections of the path, are too expensive to tackle using existing funds.

“Each year, as the erosion and mud gets worse, they get more damaged and become harder to fix.”

Repairs are needed at various sections of the South Downs Way.

Find out more and pledge your support at www.southdowns.gov.uk/mendourway

The ‘Mend Our Way’ campaign is being run by the South Downs National Park Trust, a new charity which works with partners to protect the National Park for future generations.