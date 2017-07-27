Argos recalls Mamas and Papas and Fisher Price baby car seats

Argos has recalled three baby car seats because they fail to meet fire safety regulations.

Two Mamas and Papas infant carriers and one by Fisher Price have been recalled after the seat cover was found not to meet Furniture & Furnishings Fire Safety Regulations.

The Mamas and Papas car seat.

The affected products are:

* Mamas & Papas Mercury Infant Carrier (Black) catalogue number 316/9539

* Mamas & Papas Mercury Infant Carrier (Grey) catalogue number 382/0971

* Fisher Price Infant Carrier, Group 0+ (0-13kg/new born-approx 12mths), catalogue number 399/9888

Product numbers:

* Mamas & Papas Infant Carrier, Mercury Group 0+, Model number 4735N60D1 ECE R44.04, approval number 045036, Model number 4735925D1 ECE R44.04, approval number 045036

* Fisher Price Infant Carrier - Group 0+, ECE R44.04 approval number, 045126 Model number LB-320

To find out if your item is one of the products affected, check the orange or white sticker on the side.

Anyone with one of the recalled seats should return it to their nearest Argos store for a full refund as soon as possible.