Around 40,000 attend Lewes bonfire celebrations

Sussex Police have confirmed that between 30,000 and 40,000 people attended the Lewes bonfire celebrations last night (November 6).

Sussex Police and partner agencies worked throughout the evening to ensure Lewes Bonfire celebrations were enjoyed by those who attended.

Chief Superintendent Neil Honnor said: “This event takes months of preparation, planning and working with our fellow emergency services and partners, as well as the bonfire societies. Our aim is always to provide a safe environment for both participants and spectators.

“Lewes was busy as it always is for bonfire night and I am very grateful to all those who worked hard during the evening to ensure that everyone had a safe and enjoyable evening.”

South East Coast Ambulance Service and St John Ambulance treated around 81 people for injuries, most relatively minor, Sussex Police confirmed.

By 1.30am police had made a total of two arrests for possession of a knife and affray. A number of people given tickets for throwing fireworks, according to police.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.