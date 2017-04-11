Autism support group celebrates 10th birthday

Autism Support Crawley celebrated its 10th birthday on Friday March 31.

The voluntary support group for parents and carers who look after someone with autism or social communication difficulties hosted a fun-filled party to celebrate the milestone.

Guests took part in karaoke and dressing up

The party took place at The White Knight pub in Pound Hill.

Families supported by Autism Support Crawley danced, sang and posed the evening away, taking part in karaoke and dressing up for limitless photobooth action shots.

Chairman Maria Cook said: “It was a wonderful joyful evening of celebrations and we were full of pride to see so many of the families we support being able to relax and enjoy themselves in an understanding and inclusive environment.

“Lots of children with autism overcame their anxieties to perform in front of the microphone for the very first time.

“There wasn’t a dry eye amongst the parent and carers as we watched them sing with acceptance and without fear.

“I would like to thank Julie and Dave Baldwin from The Knight for letting us take over the function room, to Greg Teasdale and Tesco Hazelwick for donating all of the party food, Charli’s Treats for supplying the birthday cake, Luke Guidera from LSK DJ Services for the brilliant karaoke and Tony Tizzard from Snap Me Photobooths for the very popular photobooth.

“Everyone had so much fun and no one wanted the evening to end. Here’s to the next ten years.”

