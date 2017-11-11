Best of West Sussex business honoured

The very best of West Sussex business was celebrated at a sparkling ceremony this evening (Friday November 10).
Hundreds of owners, staff and special guests from businesses across the county attended the Business Matters Awards at the Gatwick Hilton Hotel.
Business of the year went to insurers First Central whilst Alice Chambers of Horsham women in Business picked up the lifetime achiever.
The winners are as follows:
Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure
Winner: Beehive Property
Outstanding Contribution
Winner: PMW
Employee/Team of the year
Winner: Auntie Val’s Kitchen
Training and development
Winner: AlcoDigital
Place to Eat
Winner: The Green Man
Start Up
Winner: Dual Strength and Fitness
Small Business
Winner: Blue Flame
Runner up: Seofon
Medium Business
Winner: PMW
Large Business
Winner: First Central
Retailer
Winner: Sakakini Jewellers
Manufacturing and production
Winner: TREND
Green Award
Winner: Bags of Support
Innovation
Winner: AlcoDigital
Business Personality
Winner: Nasser Elaheebocus
Customer Service
Winner: 1st Joanna’s of Storrington
Readers choice
Winner:
Business of Year
Winner: First Central
Lifetime Achievements
Winner: Alice Chambers (Horsham women in business)
