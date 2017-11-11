Best of West Sussex business honoured

The very best of West Sussex business was celebrated at a sparkling ceremony this evening (Friday November 10).

Hundreds of owners, staff and special guests from businesses across the county attended the Business Matters Awards at the Gatwick Hilton Hotel.

Business of the year went to insurers First Central whilst Alice Chambers of Horsham women in Business picked up the lifetime achiever.

The winners are as follows:

Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure

Winner: Beehive Property

Outstanding Contribution

Winner: PMW

Employee/Team of the year

Winner: Auntie Val’s Kitchen

Training and development

Winner: AlcoDigital

Place to Eat

Winner: The Green Man

Start Up

Winner: Dual Strength and Fitness

Small Business

Winner: Blue Flame

Runner up: Seofon

Medium Business

Winner: PMW

Large Business

Winner: First Central

Retailer

Winner: Sakakini Jewellers

Manufacturing and production

Winner: TREND

Green Award

Winner: Bags of Support

Innovation

Winner: AlcoDigital

Business Personality

Winner: Nasser Elaheebocus

Customer Service

Winner: 1st Joanna’s of Storrington

Readers choice

Winner:

Business of Year

Winner: First Central

Lifetime Achievements

Winner: Alice Chambers (Horsham women in business)