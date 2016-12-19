Bewbush homes without water following mains burst

Water was cut off to more than 100 Bewbush homes after a mains burst.

Southern Water engineers were called to the Waterfield Gardens area at about 5.30am today (Monday December 19) after a six inch water main burst.

The water provider said 103 homes had low water pressure.

Engineers were forced to cut off the supply to the homes to repair the main.

A spokesman for Southern Water said: “This occurred at 11.20am, and we had repaired the pipe, recharged the main and restored water to all customers by 1pm.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their patience whilst we worked.”

