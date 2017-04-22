Bid to win Cliff Richard’s waistcoat

A waistcoat owned by Cliff Richard is to be auctioned to raise funds for a Pulborough-based charity.

The Mary How Trust for Cancer Prevention is auctioning the black sequined stage waistcoat which has Sir Cliff’s personal authentication, donated by Anthony and Stella Capo-Bianco from West Chiltington.

The eBay auction will raise funds for the trust’s health screening service, which spots the early signs of cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Instead of a fixed fee the charity invites donations based on ability to pay, so men and women from all walks of life can benefit.

Mrs Capo-Bianco said: “We are both very grateful to the Mary How Trust for finding health issues we did not know about.”

She said her husband was given the option of a PSA test:“He asked for information and almost tossed a coin to decide. Luckily, he did have the test, as prostate cancer was diagnosed and has subsequently been treated - this possibly saved his life.

“We think it is time to give the trust’s funds a boost, as well as pleasure to others. Needless to say, we have been Cliff Richard fans for many years and would like to encourage more men to attend a Mary How Trust screening.”

The eBay auction starts at 9pm on Thursday May 11 and is open until Sunday May 21. Follow the link from: www.maryhowtrust.org/news.

Fundraising manager, Roanne Moore said: “Our supporters help to transform people’s lives. We’re grateful to Mr and Mrs Capo-Bianco for this gift, and hope many people will take part.”

It’s a chance for the lucky winner to own a piece of pop history – and give their community a healthier future!”