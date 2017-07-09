Big crowds expected for today’s Funday Sunday in Horsham

Guaranteed to attract big crowds, the new Funday Sunday will be taking place in Horsham today (Sunday July 9).

Several weeks ago, Horsham Rotary Club and Horsham Festival embarked on a journey to create a new family festival (as a follow up to Sparks in the Park).

The new venture, Funday Sunday, is being launched today in both Horsham Park and the Carfax.

It is hoped that the community will support the event and help it grow to become a mainstay of the town’s annual festive calendar.

The new festival has 12 zones spread over the two sites.

There are Kids’ zones in both sites offering everything from soft play, face painting, balloon modelling and clowns; to Bouncy Castles, Amazing Funcars, Jumpin’ Jockeys, creative art activities, combat archery; and for the bigger kids Benson’s huge Funfair Zone.

The Community and Business Zones in the park will be displaying a wide range of local products and services and highlighting the work of community groups such as the Sea Cadets and the Olive Tree Cancer Support unit.

The ‘have-a-go’ Sports Zone provides the opportunity for young and old to try basketball, cycling, karate, golf, rounders, soccer with Horsham’s Sparrows and ‘Albion in the Community’, tennis, Kung Fu and many others. Horsham Rugby Club are featuring a Touch Rugby Tournament in the park throughout the afternoon involving many local clubs.

The Carfax is hosting the Rotary Charity Market.

Horsham Festival’s Stage Zone showcases a wide variety of creative talent.

Compered by the BBC Radio 4 star Chris Aldridge the community stage will feature a children’s disco, the Boom Tribe percussion band, Mailman Stan, Dancing Roses and Sultan’s Sirens, Young HAODS and Terra Nova performing drama and dance, further modern interpretations from Upbeat Dance, and some drama presentations from HAODs.

Also on stage will be the judging of the final of the West Sussex wide Eco-Beast competition.

Next to the Stage Zone there will be a Green Zone with a fashion show procession, and Eco-Beast display and lots of activities and stalls to learn and engage with environmental issues.

The Bandstand in the Carfax will play host to TV’s Dave Benson Phillips during the afternoon and a David Bowie tribute act at 1pm.

The main Food Court will be in the park with a variety of dishes on offer as well as well as Hepworth’s Bar, and Prosecco, cocktail and wine from the Green Man at Partridge Green.

More food and drink vendors will be available in the Carfax.

Main sponsors, Hendy, will have a display of their vehicles at the event, Ringway, the Horsham based leading infrastructure provider has supplied the event with much of the equipment required and Henfield Hire has provided transport needs.

Opening times are - Carfax: 10.30am – 4.30pm; Horsham Park: Midday – 5pm.