Big switch-on lights up house in aid of hospice

A Horley family have once again lit up their house for St Catherine’s Hospice at a packed switch-on event raising more than £600.

Geoff and Kerry Seabrook of Goldcrest Close drew a crowd to the home on Saturday night when St Catherine’s Hospice fundraisers Katie Foss and David Yates switched on the spectacle.

They held a raffle and sold mince pies and sweets in aid of the Crawley hospice and fundraising continues until they turn them off next month and he has high hopes they will surpass last year’s total of £863.

Geoff said: “The turn out was amazing and the kids loved Santa. We will have the lights on everyday from 4pm till 10pm until January 1. The collection bucket is located at the bottom of drive under arrow sign.”

St Catherine’s Hospice, currently based in Southgate, has recently been granted planing permission to build a new hospice at Pease Pottage meaning they will be able to help even more people in their last days. They also have community nurses care for people in their home.