Bizarre UFO sighting leaves pensioner baffled

A pensioner has been left shocked and baffled after stumbling across a UFO while on an evening walk across a golf course.

Christopher Van Heldon, 73, said he first spotted the object on the ground and thought it was a mug that someone had left there.

“I was walking across one of the greens when I noticed a silver object abought five inches high sitting on the ground,” he said. “I went to pick it up and it wouldn’t move at all. I tapped it with my foot - and suddenly it took off.

“It took off with such force that it threw me backwards. It went off so quickly it was like the speed of light. I could feel the force on me - and then it was gone.”

Christopher, who lives in Findon, was walking across Worthing Golf Course, when he had his close encounter. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” he said.

He described the object as round and completely solid with a black line around the middle. He said it felt smooth and looked shiny. “It looked like quality silver metal.”

He said there was no trace of it after it took off. “There was no smoke, no smell, no debris. I searched the whole area, but there was nothing.”

He said he was sure the object was not a drone. “It wasn’t anything logical. It’s bizarre.”