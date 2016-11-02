Body found in Three Bridges

A woman’s body was found at a house in Crawley on Monday night.

Officers attended an address in Three Bridges shortly after 9pm, a spokesperson for Sussex Police confirmed.

When they arrived they found the body of a 46-year-old woman.

Police say they are not treating the incident as suspicious and the death is being treated as due to natural causes.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.