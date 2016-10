Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson sat down with Crawley MP Henry Smith to chat about key issues important to Crawley.

Mr Smith tweeted a picture of himself with Mr Johnson, saying the two discussed post-Brexit free trade.

They also talked about the status of the Chagos Islands. There are 3,000 Chagossians living in Crawley.

In June the Supreme Court ruled against allowing the exiled people of the Chagos Islands to return home after a decades-long battle.