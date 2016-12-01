Boy hospitalised after collision with car

An 11-year-old boy was taken to hospital yesterday after his bicycle was in collision with a vehicle in Crawley.

The incident occurred at the junction of Old Horsham Road and Goffs Park Road, according to police.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said today: “SECAmb was called shortly before 4.15pm yesterday to reports a boy on a bike had been hit by a vehicle.”

One ambulance crew attended the incident and the boy was assessed and treated at the scene, the spokesman said.

The boy was on his bicycle when he was in collision with a silver Ford Fiesta, police say.

The boy was ‘taken as a priority’ to East Surrey Hospital but was conscious on route, the SECAmb spokesman said, adding that there was nothing at the time to suggest his injuries were life-threatening.

Local road closures were put in place for around 35 minutes, police reported.

