BREAKING COUNTY NEWS: Four men jailed for GBH after leaving Sussex man with brain damage

Four men who left a Sussex father with severe brain damage after a ‘brutal’ attack more than three years ago have been jailed today (Thursday, October 27).

Alfie Peak was attacked outside a takeaway in Sea Road, Bexhill, in the early hours of Saturday, July 27, 2013, leaving him with life-changing head injuries.

Alfie Peak. Photo courtesy of Sussex Police. SUS-161026-163707001

Zack Dangerfield, 25, of Preston Road, Bexhill, Thomas Unwin, 25, of High Street, Ripley in Derbyshire, John Panice, 26, of Wartlington Drive, Bexhill and Stephen Luck, 26, of Kinscott Close, Bexhill were all found guilty of GBH with intent at Hove Crown Court yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, October 26).

Unwin, Panice and Luck all received 14 years’ imprisonment and Dangerfield received 13 years.

Judge Gold condemned their attack on Mr Peak in July 2013 and said Alfie had done nothing to cause this attack on him.

The judge also gave Detective Constable Paul Semple a commendation for his continued work through the investigation and through the trial.

Four men guilty of leaving Bexhill man with brain damage.

