BREAKING COUNTY NEWS: Man stabbed in Sussex

A man has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Sussex last night (Saturday).

Police were called to Church Hill in Newhaven to a report of a 45-year-old man with suspected stab wounds.

A police spokesperson said the man was treated by officers and paramedics before being taken to hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The spokesperson said, “The investigation continues and police officers will be in the area to provide reassurance to residents and conduct further inquiries.”

Police are appealing for information and anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quote 1378 of September 2.