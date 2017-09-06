BREAKING COUNTY NEWS: ‘Unexploded bomb ‘found on A259 in Sussex

An exclusion zone has been set up after what is believed to be an unexploded bomb was found in a residential street in Sussex this evening (Wednesday).

Emergency services and the bomb disposal squad are currently at the scene in Rowe Avenue, Peacehaven.

The device is believed to be an unexploded bomb from the Second World War.

A 200 metre exclusion zone has been set up and people are being urged to avoid the area.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The A259 South Coast Road through Peacehaven has been closed to traffic and nearby buildings evacuated after a suspected unexploded Second World War bomb was found shortly before 3pm on today.

“The device, possibly containing up to 1,000lbs of high explosive, was unearthed by workers on a building site.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal experts have been called in and a 200 metre exclusion zone has been created around the location.

“The A259 is currently closed to traffic between Rottingdean and Newhaven, with motorists and buses having to seek alternative routes, while the potential hazards are assessed and dealt with.

“Extra officers and other emergency services have been deployed to assist those affected by the incident.”

Photo by Eddie Mitchell.