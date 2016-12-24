BREAKING NEWS: Car fire part-closes A23

A car fire on the A23 between Handcross and Pease Pottage has led to one northbound lane being closed.

Firefighters arrived to find the Land Rover well alight at around 3.30pm, but no other vehicles were involved, a West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

Crews from Crawley and Salfords in Surrey brought the blaze under control using two breathing apparatus and a high pressure hose reel, and stood down by 4pm, the fire spokesperson added.

No one is reported injured and police will be organising vehicle recovery.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the area.

