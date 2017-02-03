BREAKING NEWS: Crawley council boss set to leave

The boss at Crawley Borough Council is set to leave his post later this month.

Chief executive Lee Harris been in the job since 2008, but is joining West Sussex County Council as executive director for the economy, infrastructure and environment at the end of February.

Before then he was assistant chief executive at Southend-on-Sea Borough Council and head of policy at the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

Peter Lamb, leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “Lee Harris will be stepping down from the position of chief executive at the end of February to take up the role of executive director for economy, infrastructure and environment at West Sussex County Council. I’d like to take this chance to thank him for all his work over the years at Crawley, helping to see us through one of the most challenging periods in the history of the council.

“Recruitment for his successor is underway and I look forward to announcing shortly the new appointment who will help us go from strength-to-strength in the New Town’s seventh decade.”

More to follow.

