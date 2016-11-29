BREAKING NEWS: i360 boss quits as ‘poor train services’ made life challenging

The CEO of a stop Sussex attraction is leaving her job – and she has partly blamed the ‘poor train services’ for her decision.

Eleanor Harris has spent 10 years planning, building and recruiting to help deliver the British Airways i360, but is stepping down from her role in 2017 to concentrate on her consultancy work.

A spokesperson said the move ‘reflects a desire to continue her career as one of the UK’s top visitor attraction consultants, while remaining an investor in British Airways i360’.

Eleanor will work with the Board to find a new executive director for British Airways i360. The role is being advertised from November 30.

Eleanor said, “The last 10 years of my life have been devoted to delivering this wonderful world-class tourist attraction. This is the longest time I have spent on any project, and I now feel it is time to move back to running my own visitor attraction consulting firm, I-Xperience.

“British Airways i360 has been an amazing attraction to open. High points for me have included assisting with securing planning consent in 2006 and the funding in 2014; and bringing in BA as a sponsor in 2015. It was incredible to launch the attraction and to welcome our 100,000th visitor through the door after just a few weeks.

“I have recruited a fantastic team and when I step away I am confident that I will leave the attraction in good hands. I have grown to love Brighton and Hove and have been thankful for all the support and friendships that I have formed in the city.

“It is fair to say that the poor train services between Brighton and my home in London have made my life a bit more challenging. And I have two young children that I do not see enough of. This will all now change.”

David Marks, chairman of Brighton i360 Ltd, owners and operators of British Airways i360, said he was sad to see Eleanor move on.

“The Board is grateful to Eleanor for the immense drive, energy, commitment and service she has provided to the company. She will be a hard act to follow.”

A successor will be announced once appointed.