Firefighters are currently at the scene of a blaze above a shop in Meads.

Crews from Eastbourne, Hailsham and Pevensey was called to Meads Street around 5pm today (Monday, November 7).

The fire is believed to be in a residential flat above the former Martha’s Kitchen cafe in the village.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have been using two jet reels to bring the fire under control.

An investigation in to the cause of the fire is underway.

Photograph by Peter Slydel.