A person has died after being hit by a train near the footbridge by Tesco Extra in Chichester this morning (Sunday).

According to British Transport Police (BTP), who were called to the scene at around 10.25am, the person has been declared deceased.

The incident, said BTP, is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to the coroner.

All lines were closed between Barnham and Havant this morning after the incident but Southern announced they reopened at around 12.45pm.