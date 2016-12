BREAKING NEWS: Virgin Atlantic pilots vote for industrial action

Pilots at Virgin Atlantic have voted in favour of taking action short of a strike, according to national media.

Staff at the firm, based at Gatwick Airport, have taken the decision following a row over union recognition, the BBC reports.

While not actually striking the action would see the removal of pilot ‘good will’ which may see flights not being covered.

More to follow.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.