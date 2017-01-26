Bus fare rise in Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex

A bus company serving Horsham, Crawley and Mid Sussex has announced a rise in its ticket prices for the first time in two years.

Metrobus has increased its fares for people buying bus tickets from drivers on several of its services throughout the area.

On its website the company said it had been forced to raise its prices due to an increase in costs and that the changes were due to come into affect on Tuesday (January 24).

A Metrobus spokesman said: “We have kept the changes to a minimum and many prices have been frozen. If you are paying cash on the bus you can often save money by buying your ticket on our app or on the key smartcard.”

The new single flat fare for those paying with cash on buses in Crawley, Redhill and Reigate and Horsham Metrorider will be £2.40 for an adult or £1.20 for a child.

The company says to avoid changes you can buy a 60 minute m-ticket on its app or multi trip tickets on the new key smartcard, which has replaced the 3in1 card.

“Some single and return cash fares are changing outside these areas,” the spokesman continued.

“Most adult single fares under £3 and adult returns under £4.80 are not changing.”

Prices are also changing on some Metroriders, Metrovoyagers, Multi Trips, Gatwick Travelcards, Haywards Heath Savers and Burgess Hill Savers routes.

All mobile and key card tickets of between 1 day and 1 week are frozen, as are Duo and Family mobile tickets.

For the full list of changes visit https://assets.goaheadbus.com/media/cms_page_media/3414/new%20fares%20Jan%202017.pdf

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.