Gatwick Airport could support almost 100,000 jobs by 2025

Gatwick Airport could support an extra 13,000 new jobs by 2025 with its existing single runway, according to a report published today (January 9).

The report published by Oxford Economics found that Gatwick could lift its total contribution to the national economy to £6.5 billion if passenger numbers grow by around 20 per cent from 43 million a year today – a growth rate similar to that achieved in the last five years.

The report also found that Gatwick contributed £5.3 billion – or 0.3 per cent of the UK’s GDP – and supported 85,000 jobs in 2016.

The possible growth could see Gatwick support almost 100,000 jobs.

Baroness Tessa Jowell, Gatwick Growth Board Co-Chairman, said: “As a vital component of UK infrastructure, Gatwick has become a major driver of economic growth that provides tens of thousands of jobs and careers at all skill levels across the region. The future success of the Airport will rely on its ability to recruit and train growing numbers into its growing business.

“By developing its workforce further Gatwick can achieve its full potential over the coming decade. Gatwick must ensure it has the right skills to support its future growth and this can be achieved by building stronger relationships with schools, colleges and universities, both locally and across South London and the South Coast.“The airport is one of the South East’s most important employers and offers an important alternative for those in the region to travelling up to London for work.”

Gatwick boosts the economy by providing jobs directly on the airport campus, supporting large supply chain networks, and global connections that provide access to suppliers and consumer markets, and encourage inward investment and higher levels of trade and tourism.

Beyond Gatwick’s economic impact, the report also highlights the value that international tourists arriving at the airport generate for the UK economy, estimated at an additional £6.1 billion for UK GDP and some 131,000 jobs.

Steve Norris, Gatwick Growth Board Co-Chairman, said: “One of Gatwick’s strongest assets as an airport and centre of employment is its excellent road and rail connections north and south, into London and down to the South Coast. Forty four per cent of passengers and nearly 40% of staff travel to and from the airport by public transport, and these numbers are rising.

“To support the growth of the airport and the businesses that it sustains, it is absolutely vital that a strong case is made for a modernised transport network that meets the needs of both Gatwick and this economically important region.”

The report was commissioned by the Gatwick Growth Board, which was set up to examine the wider economic and social impact of Gatwick Airport and its future growth.

