Gatwick Airport sponsors major business conference

Gatwick Airport will be the headline sponsor for this year’s ‘Joining the Dots in Surrey’ conference, organised by Business South.

The conference, taking place on February 24 at the Holiday Inn, Guildford, will bring together business leaders from across Surrey to look at how working together can help address the key themes of People, Place and Prosperity in the region.

Speakers from the region have been arranged with the keynote speaker announced as David Smith, Economics Editor of The Sunday Times.

Gatwick is an important focus for the South East region’s economic activity and is a major employment site, generating around 24,000 direct on-airport jobs and a further 12,000 airport related jobs in the local area.

The airport related supply chain also plays an important role in the economic success of the region and Gatwick Airport Limited currently spends around a third of its total procurement spend (£74m) with businesses in the local area. We work with a variety of partners to support the growth and success of local businesses, including business to business networking.

Furthermore, 2017 will see the highest level of capital investment in the airport’s history with £250m worth of infrastructure projects planned for delivery, part of the £1.2bn capital investment plan that we will deliver over the next six years.

Alison Addy, Gatwick’s Head of Community Engagement, said: “Gatwick is proud to be the headline sponsor of this year’s conference and we look forward to working closely with Business South to ensure it is a useful and engaging event for all who attend.”

Local businesses are very important to the airport and we participate in these activities to build a strong local supply chain, boost business and strengthen opportunities for employment and skills development.”

Andy Swift, Surrey Area Director, Business South said: “This conference is the first of its kind, in that we are trying to connect business leaders, government organisations and community groups to champion Surrey as a great area to invest, live and work in. Collectively working together to ensure economic growth and prosperity, we want to involve as many people as possible and give them a voice in shaping priorities for Surrey.”