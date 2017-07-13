Multi-national American company announces plans for its Crawley site

American multi-national corporation Boeing has announced it is enhancing its flight training services at Crawley, with the unveiling of a newly installed 737 MAX 8 simulator and the construction of a new annex to accommodate growing demand for pilot and technician training.

The Boeing Flight Services Centre in Manor Royal, Crawley, opened in September 2004 and trains pilots and technicians from airlines across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The current 4,900 square metre facility houses several classrooms, fixed training devices and eight full-flight simulators.

Once the annex is built it will be the largest such Boeing site outside the United States.

As part of the exclusive 787 training suite at Crawley, the campus features fully integrated desktop training systems (DTS) classrooms, and advanced flight training devices.

On site at Crawley there are four 787 full flight simulators (three 787-8 and one 787-9) as well as full flight simulators for the 777, Next Generation 737 and the newly-installed 737 MAX 8 full flight simulator.

In addition, the centre offers fixed training devices for the 787-8, 757, 767, Next Generation 737 and the 737 MAX 8 as well as training on Boeing 717 and 757-200 full flight simulators at the nearby Burgess Hill facility.

“Demand for Boeing’s leading products and services is strong from our customers in Europe and on into the Middle East and Africa,” said Sir Michael Arthur, president of Boeing Europe and managing director of Boeing UK and Ireland.

“It is crucial for our customers that we are able to meet this demand locally and we are delighted to grow further our pilot and technician training offering in Crawley as part of our new services business unit.

“This also continues our growth in the United Kingdom to support local customers and enhances further Boeing’s commitment to the UK and its economic prosperity.”

Boeing Flight Services is part of the new Boeing Global Services business unit, which was established earlier this month. With a focus on innovative services in engineering, digital aviation and analytics as well as supply chain logistics and training support,

Additional growth is planned in the years to come.

In the past year Boeing has announced plans for a commercial aviation maintenance hangar at Gatwick Airport, along with other projects.