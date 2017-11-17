Sussex Charmer takes top Cheddar award

A Sussex cheese has charmed its way to success at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Dairy farmers and cheese makers Bookham Harrison Farms has won Best British Cheddar at the Quality Food Awards 2017, beating the top Somerset cheddars.

Sussex Charmer cheese on toast

Sussex Charmer is a truly unique recipe based on cheddar and Parmesan cheese, created using Harrison and Sons’ milk produced in Rudgwick, near Horsham.

The recipe comes from Rob Bookham’s extensive knowledge of the cheese making process and the name ‘Charmer’ comes from mixing the names ‘cheddar’ and ‘Parmesan’.

Said Tim and Rob: “We are absolutely bowled over to have won this award and can’t believe we have pipped cheddars from Somerset to the post! It’s been an amazing ten years of selling this product and we are so proud of it. It can truly be called unique as no-one else in the country produces this cheese.”

Launched in 1979, the Quality Food Awards are the most prestigious awards for food and drink products on sale in UK grocery outlets and are unique in that they reward great tasting products, with the finest of flavours, textures and aromas.

They reward nutritious products, with the finest ingredients lists, while also recognising innovation, great packaging and presentation.

Expert judging panels are comprised of chefs, chef-lecturers, home economists, food writers, and consultants, restaurateurs, food technologists and representatives from regional food groups, all of whom bring their extensive knowledge to bear in the process.

Sussex Charmer’s first ever award was back in 2008 when they won Best New Dairy Product at the prestigious Nantwich International Cheese Awards, the largest cheese awards in the world, before going on to win gold there six more times.

Bookham Harrison Farms Ltd is a grand finalist in the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2018.

Going from strength to strength, they have now opened a coffee shop on the farm, called The Milk Churn, listed in the Top 10 best pubs, cafes and restaurants in the UK countryside in the Guardian in 2016.

Sussex Charmer can be bought at farm shops throughout the UK, at retailers Sainsbury’s, Southern Co-op and Booths amongst many others, as well as being found at their hugely popular Sussex Charmer Cheese on Toast trailer at Goodwood Revival, Royal Ascot, RHS Hampton Court Flower Show, RHS Chelsea Flower Show and The South of England Show.