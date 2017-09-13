Buzby gets set for ‘blast off’ ... with a little help from his friends

A little boy who is facing an uphill battle to walk unaided has won the hearts of his local community.

Buzby Warrington suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy and his parents Sean and Sophie are desperately trying to raise £80,000 so Buzby can go to America for an operation.

And friends, family - and strangers - are now rallying round to help. Dad Sean, 31, said: “The support network we have in Crawley is absolutely incredible.”

Among the supporters is four-year-old Zac Sciuto who undertook a fundraising three-mile bike ride from Tushmore Roundabout in Northgate to the New Moon pub in Southgate on Sunday. Meanwhile Zac’s sister Freya, 8, held a cake sale for the occasion - and together they raised £700 for Buzby’s ‘Blast Off’ fund.

Buzby, who is nearly two, has huge difficulties with movement. Says mum Sophie: “He can not sit on the floor to play with his toys, cannot crawl or walk, run or kick a ball. Yet he understands that these are the things he wants to do so pushes himself to incredible limits achieving so much more than what we were told to expect.”

Sophie and Sean, from Ifield, hope that Buzby will undergo an operation in the US when he turns four.

Sadly Buzby is not the first in his family to suffer from a rare lung condition - in 2014 his elder brother Teddy was born with it and died at just two days old. Sister Florence was born in December that year and sadly also did not survive.

Dad Sean said: “Buzby has the same condition and we were told he was not going to make it. But they gave him high doses of steroids and he pulled through.” And, although he has cerebral palsy, Buzby is as bright as a button - and is adored by his elder sisters Molly and Isabelle, seven. Said Sophie: “They idolise their little ‘bumble’ and help in any way possible to keep him happy and safe.”

More fundraising events are planned to help Buzby. See https://www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/just4children/buzbysblastoff