Caffè Nero team put on Star Wars gear to raise funds

Staff from Caffè Nero in Crawley put on striking Star Wars gear last weekend to raise funds for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance.

The team at the Italian coffee shop in The Martletts managed to raise more than £300 for the ambulance charity last Saturday (April 16), who solely relies on funding.

Dale Baldwin, area manager at Caffe Nero, said: “All my stores managed to raise nearly £1,900.

“We have set a target to raise £8,500 this year across my stores, and the Nero Foundation, our company charity has also pledged £6,000 to them, so we are hoping to get to £15,000, which would pay for seven or eight lifesaving missions.

“The air ambulance charity relies 100 per cent on fundraising and does amazing work in all the communities that my stores are located, that is the reason we chose to support them this year.”

Guests who visited the coffee shop were able to meet the Star Wars characters and have a go on a raffle and lucky dip.

Dale added: “We have collecting tins in store and in August I will be cycling around all the stores, about 110 miles in a day as an additional fundraising event.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.